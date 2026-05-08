Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $153.06, but opened at $139.90. Oshkosh shares last traded at $136.8020, with a volume of 268,674 shares traded.

The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.21%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,295,463.39. The trade was a 22.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Oshkosh by 3,459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 56,952 shares of the company's stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $151.80 and its 200-day moving average is $144.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oshkosh, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oshkosh wasn't on the list.

While Oshkosh currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here