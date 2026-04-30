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OTCMKTS:CFRUY FY2027 EPS Forecast Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Compagnie Financiere Richemont logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Compagnie Financière Richemont to $0.82 from $0.81, versus a $0.72 consensus estimate.
  • The stock opened at $18.36 and was trading down about 2.5%, with a 50‑day/200‑day moving average of $18.70 and $19.95 and a 12‑month range of $15.58–$22.15.
  • Richemont shows solid balance‑sheet metrics, with a current ratio of 2.82, quick ratio of 1.87 and debt‑to‑equity of 0.20.
  • Five stocks we like better than Compagnie Financiere Richemont.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCMKTS:CFRUY - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Compagnie Financiere Richemont in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financiere Richemont's current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont Trading Down 2.5%

CFRUY opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. Compagnie Financiere Richemont has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $22.15.

About Compagnie Financiere Richemont

(Get Free Report)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is a Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company headquartered in Geneva. The group designs, manufactures and distributes high-end jewelry, watches, leather goods, writing instruments, accessories and fashion items through a portfolio of maisons and specialist retailers. Richemont's business model combines brand ownership with direct retail operations and selective wholesale distribution to serve affluent consumers worldwide.

Richemont's portfolio includes several well-known luxury maisons that operate across distinct product categories, notably jewellery and watchmaking, as well as leather goods and accessories.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Compagnie Financiere Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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