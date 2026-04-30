OTCMKTS:IDEXY FY2027 EPS Forecast Raised by Erste Group Bank

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Industria de Diseno Textil in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseno Textil's current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Industria de Diseno Textil's FY2028 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 billion. Industria de Diseno Textil had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 15.61%.

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IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Industria de Diseno Textil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Industria de Diseno Textil Stock Down 0.7%

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40. Industria de Diseno Textil has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Industria de Diseno Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil, SA (commonly known as Inditex) is a Spanish multinational apparel company headquartered in Arteixo, Galicia. The group was established in the mid-1980s and traces its roots to the founding of the Zara retail concept by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera in 1975. Inditex is one of the world's largest fashion retailers and is known for its fast-fashion business model that emphasizes rapid design-to-retail cycles and frequent merchandise turnover.

Inditex designs, produces, distributes and sells a wide range of clothing, accessories and home textiles through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

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