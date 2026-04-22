Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.19), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 9.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.200-4.240 EPS.

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Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business's 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $101.42.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Otis Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, New Street Research set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $4,422,834.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,486. This trade represents a 62.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 1,182 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $106,450.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $315,570.24. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,013 shares of company stock worth $14,337,635. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Otis Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Otis Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Otis raised its quarterly dividend 5% to $0.44 per share (annualized yield ~2.2%). A dividend raise signals confidence in cash flow and supports income investors. Otis Announces Dividend Increase

Otis raised its quarterly dividend 5% to $0.44 per share (annualized yield ~2.2%). A dividend raise signals confidence in cash flow and supports income investors. Positive Sentiment: Management repurchased roughly $400M of stock in the quarter and reported operating cash flow of $413M and adjusted free cash flow of $272M — supports continued buybacks/dividends. Q1 Press Release

Management repurchased roughly $400M of stock in the quarter and reported operating cash flow of $413M and adjusted free cash flow of $272M — supports continued buybacks/dividends. Positive Sentiment: Service revenue led growth: net sales +6% (organic +1%), Service net sales up 11% (organic +5%). Modernization orders +11% (backlog +32%); new equipment orders up modestly with backlog growth — indicators of durable aftermarket demand and future revenue. Q1 Press Release

Service revenue led growth: net sales +6% (organic +1%), Service net sales up 11% (organic +5%). Modernization orders +11% (backlog +32%); new equipment orders up modestly with backlog growth — indicators of durable aftermarket demand and future revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Full‑year EPS guidance set to $4.200–4.240, roughly matching consensus at the high end but leaving limited upside — guidance is not a material beat and may be interpreted as conservative. Earnings Coverage

Full‑year EPS guidance set to $4.200–4.240, roughly matching consensus at the high end but leaving limited upside — guidance is not a material beat and may be interpreted as conservative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and investors are re‑assessing valuation after the post‑earnings weakness; some coverage looks at the stock as cheaper but notes mixed fundamentals. Valuation Article

Analysts and investors are re‑assessing valuation after the post‑earnings weakness; some coverage looks at the stock as cheaper but notes mixed fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS of $0.89 missed consensus (sources report misses vs. $0.91–$1.08) and revenue was $3.57B versus expectations near $3.7–3.77B — a notable top‑line shortfall that pressures near‑term sentiment. Earnings Miss

Q1 EPS of $0.89 missed consensus (sources report misses vs. $0.91–$1.08) and revenue was $3.57B versus expectations near $3.7–3.77B — a notable top‑line shortfall that pressures near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reported metrics show a weak return on equity (negative ROE) and modest net margin (~9.6%), highlighting profitability and capital‑efficiency concerns that could limit multiple expansion. Q1 Slide Deck / Release

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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