Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.4725, with a volume of 10220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTSKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Otsuka from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Otsuka from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Otsuka to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Otsuka to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Otsuka Stock Up 4.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59.

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Otsuka had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Otsuka has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.610-1.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm's core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

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