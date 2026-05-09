Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.11 and traded as high as $35.48. Otsuka shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 28,470 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTSKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Otsuka from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Otsuka to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Otsuka to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Otsuka from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Otsuka Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion and a PE ratio of 14.92.

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Otsuka had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Otsuka has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.610-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm's core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

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