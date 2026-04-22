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Otsuka (OTSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Otsuka logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Earnings due April 29: Otsuka is expected to report quarterly results on Wednesday, April 29, with analysts forecasting EPS of $0.4268 and revenue of $3.8021 billion.
  • Market snapshot: The stock opened at $32.76, has a market cap of $35.19 billion and a P/E of 14.24, with a 12-month range of $21.64–$36.55 and 50/200-day moving averages of $33.85 and $30.33, respectively.
  • Analyst consensus: Hold — One analyst rates the stock Buy, two Hold and one Sell, with recent notes including upgrades from Morgan Stanley and Zacks and a downgrade from Goldman Sachs.
  • Five stocks we like better than Otsuka.

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Otsuka to post earnings of $0.4268 per share and revenue of $3.8021 billion for the quarter.

Otsuka Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33. Otsuka has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OTSKY. UBS Group raised Otsuka to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised Otsuka from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Otsuka from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Otsuka to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otsuka presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OTSKY

About Otsuka

(Get Free Report)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm's core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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