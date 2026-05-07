Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Down 11.2% Following Insider Selling

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST - Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.0950. Approximately 1,936,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,074,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Specifically, CTO Mark Frichtl sold 13,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $403,530.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 712,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,368,910. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Frichtl sold 21,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $637,219.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 712,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,461,508.61. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Get Ouster alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ouster from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Ouster

Ouster News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ouster this week:

Ouster Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 3.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Ouster by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,800 shares of the company's stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $5,271,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ouster by 20.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company's stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company's core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ouster, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ouster wasn't on the list.

While Ouster currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here