Ouster (OUST) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1125) per share and revenue of $45.7330 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Ouster Price Performance

Shares of OUST traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,182. The company's fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Ouster has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.98.

Insider Activity

In other Ouster news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala sold 24,657 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $577,713.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 960,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,508,263.80. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 66,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,867,320. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,809 shares of company stock worth $6,333,722. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Ouster

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company's core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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