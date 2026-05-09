OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $429.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from OUTFRONT Media's conference call:

Q1 results beat expectations — consolidated revenue rose ~10% (transit +22%, billboard +7%), adjusted OIBDA increased 56% to about $100M, and AFFO more than doubled to $61M; results include ~$13.5M of billboard condemnation revenue.

— consolidated revenue rose ~10% (transit +22%, billboard +7%), adjusted OIBDA increased 56% to about $100M, and AFFO more than doubled to $61M; results include ~$13.5M of billboard condemnation revenue. Transit strength and MTA recoupment — transit led by NY MTA (+26%) with digital transit up ~26%; management now expects 2026 MTA revenues above the MAG baseline, enabling non‑cash recoupment of prior digital investments (improves cash/working capital but does not flow through OIBDA or net income).

— transit led by NY MTA (+26%) with digital transit up ~26%; management now expects 2026 MTA revenues above the MAG baseline, enabling non‑cash recoupment of prior digital investments (improves cash/working capital but does not flow through OIBDA or net income). Digital and programmatic momentum — combined digital revenues ~1/3 of total (digital +11%, ~+15% ex‑LA), programmatic/automated sales grew ~40% to ~20% of digital revenue, and the company hired senior digital leadership to accelerate ad‑tech, measurement, and audience offerings.

— combined digital revenues ~1/3 of total (digital +11%, ~+15% ex‑LA), programmatic/automated sales grew ~40% to ~20% of digital revenue, and the company hired senior digital leadership to accelerate ad‑tech, measurement, and audience offerings. 2026 guidance and investments — company expects reported 2026 AFFO growth in the mid‑teens vs 2025 ($338M), plans ~ $90M total CapEx for the year (125 digital conversions targeted), and Q1 CapEx was ~$24M.

— company expects reported 2026 AFFO growth in the mid‑teens vs 2025 ($338M), plans ~ $90M total CapEx for the year (125 digital conversions targeted), and Q1 CapEx was ~$24M. Balance sheet and shareholder actions — committed liquidity over $700M (including ~$70M cash), net leverage down to 4.3x (inside 4–5x target range), and the board maintained a $0.30 dividend.

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OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 3.3%

OUT traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. 2,272,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $34.96.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. OUTFRONT Media's dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $29.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OUTFRONT Media

Key OUTFRONT Media News

Here are the key news stories impacting OUTFRONT Media this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matthew Siegel sold 50,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,165.75. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $303,528.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,050.92. This represents a 23.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 129,037 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,511,000.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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