Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.4466 and last traded at $3.4466, with a volume of 362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OUTKY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Outokumpu in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Outokumpu from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Outokumpu in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Outokumpu

Outokumpu Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Outokumpu had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outokumpu will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu

Outokumpu Oyj is a Finland-based global producer of stainless steel products and one of Europe's leading stainless steel manufacturers. Headquartered in Helsinki, the company traces its roots back to mining operations established in 1910 and has, over decades, transformed into a focused stainless steel specialist. Outokumpu's core business encompasses the production of high-grade stainless steel in flat and long product forms, serving a broad range of industries including automotive, construction, energy, and consumer goods.

The company's primary product portfolio includes cold-rolled and hot-rolled coils and sheets, plates, strips, bars and wire, as well as tailor-made and value-added solutions such as precision-cut blanks and welded tubes.

Further Reading

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