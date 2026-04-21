Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 39724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVCHY

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (commonly known as OCBC) is a Singapore-based regional bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities include consumer banking, wealth management, commercial and corporate banking, treasury and markets, trade finance, and transaction banking. OCBC also conducts investment banking activities and offers asset management services, and its group structure includes insurance and other financial services delivered through affiliated subsidiaries and regional units.

The bank traces its origins to a 1932 merger of several Chinese-named banks in Singapore and has since grown into one of the region's larger financial institutions with a significant presence across Southeast Asia and Greater China.

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