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Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Oversea-Chinese Banking logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $37.49 intraday and last at $35.96 on a volume of 39,724 shares.
  • Zacks Research downgraded OCBC from a strong-buy to a hold, and MarketBeat's consensus analyst rating for the stock is currently Hold.
  • Technical and financial indicators show momentum — the 50-day moving average is $33.91 versus the 200-day at $30.91 — while liquidity metrics are modest (quick and current ratios 0.88) and debt-to-equity is 0.48.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 39724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVCHY

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

(Get Free Report)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (commonly known as OCBC) is a Singapore-based regional bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities include consumer banking, wealth management, commercial and corporate banking, treasury and markets, trade finance, and transaction banking. OCBC also conducts investment banking activities and offers asset management services, and its group structure includes insurance and other financial services delivered through affiliated subsidiaries and regional units.

The bank traces its origins to a 1932 merger of several Chinese-named banks in Singapore and has since grown into one of the region's larger financial institutions with a significant presence across Southeast Asia and Greater China.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oversea-Chinese Banking Right Now?

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