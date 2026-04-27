Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $33.5825. Oversea-Chinese Banking shares last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 2,409 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".
View Our Latest Stock Report on Oversea-Chinese Banking
Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
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Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (commonly known as OCBC) is a Singapore-based regional bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities include consumer banking, wealth management, commercial and corporate banking, treasury and markets, trade finance, and transaction banking. OCBC also conducts investment banking activities and offers asset management services, and its group structure includes insurance and other financial services delivered through affiliated subsidiaries and regional units.
The bank traces its origins to a 1932 merger of several Chinese-named banks in Singapore and has since grown into one of the region's larger financial institutions with a significant presence across Southeast Asia and Greater China.
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