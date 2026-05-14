Ovintiv Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Ovintiv NYSE: OVV said its first-quarter 2026 results reflected stronger operational execution, a recently reshaped portfolio and a significantly lower debt balance following asset transactions completed early in the year.

President and CEO Brendan McCracken told investors that the company has moved into what he described as a more stable phase after expanding its drilling inventory, integrating recently acquired NuVista assets and selling its Anadarko assets. He said Ovintiv has increased its Permian and Montney drilling inventory by more than 3,200 locations since 2023 without diluting shareholders, while also improving returns on invested capital and reducing debt.

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“We have fundamentally de-risked our business and positioned ourselves to deliver durable returns for many years to come,” McCracken said.

Debt Reduction and Cash Flow Highlight Quarter

Chief Financial Officer Corey Code said Ovintiv’s balance sheet is “now stronger than it has been in a decade.” As of April 30, the company’s net debt was less than $3.3 billion, or below 0.8 times leverage. Code said the company has no remaining long-term debt maturities before 2030 and expects more than $80 million in annualized interest savings from debt repaid since the start of the year.

Ovintiv reported first-quarter cash flow per share of $4.62, which Code said beat consensus estimates by about 6%. Free cash flow totaled $634 million. Capital investment was $605 million, at the low end of the company’s guidance range, and total per-unit costs also came in at the low end of guidance.

The company delivered production at the high end of its guidance ranges across each product category, including oil and condensate production of about 225,000 barrels per day.

Ovintiv recorded a $1.2 billion after-tax non-cash ceiling test impairment, which resulted in a loss for the quarter. Code said the impairment was driven by weaker oil prices in the first quarter lowering the SEC 12-month trailing price. At current strip pricing, he said the company does not expect further impairments.

Shareholder Returns Framework Adjusted for Higher Oil Prices

McCracken said Ovintiv has returned $3.7 billion to shareholders since introducing its shareholder return framework in 2021, including $2.4 billion through share buybacks and $1.3 billion through base dividends.

In March, the company committed to returning 50% to 100% of free cash flow through dividends and buybacks. McCracken said Ovintiv entered 2026 expecting to allocate at least 75% of free cash flow to shareholder returns. However, with oil prices higher than expected, the company now expects to be in the 50% to 75% range if prices remain elevated, while using the environment to further accelerate net debt reduction.

He said Ovintiv still expects shareholder returns this year to exceed its original plan on an absolute dollar basis. If oil prices retreat, McCracken said the company would have capacity to be more opportunistic with buybacks and could return to the 75% or higher range.

In response to an analyst question, McCracken said the company continues to evaluate its intrinsic value using a long-held mid-cycle assumption of $55 WTI, which he said implies about $4 billion of cash flow for the business.

Montney Integration and Royalty Impacts

Chief Operating Officer Greg Givens said the company’s Montney well productivity in the first quarter was tracking above 2026 type curves. Ovintiv reached its target of 85,000 barrels per day in the first month after closing the NuVista acquisition, and Givens said the acquired assets are now fully integrated into the company’s Montney operations.

Givens said higher commodity prices are raising royalty rates in Canada because of the sliding-scale royalty structure. He said that while gross volumes are unchanged, higher royalties reduce reported net volumes. However, higher prices also lift revenue.

As an example, Givens said that if condensate prices averaged $90 per barrel for the year, Ovintiv would see a 5,000-barrel-per-day reduction in reported net volumes but a 40% increase in revenues. He called the trade-off “a good problem to have.”

Montney production in the second quarter is expected to be at the low end of full-year guidance due to royalty effects and planned plant turnarounds. Still, Givens said well performance from both legacy and acquired NuVista assets remains strong.

The company also highlighted natural gas price diversification in Canada. Givens said Ovintiv’s first-quarter Montney gas price realization was 175% of AECO, and the company is exposed to AECO pricing on less than 20% of its 2026 Canadian gas volumes. A JKM-linked contract for 100 million cubic feet per day began during the quarter, and Givens said it would be worth about $60 million for the rest of the year at current strip pricing.

Permian Performance and Technology Focus

Givens said Ovintiv’s Permian operations continued to outperform in the first quarter, with average oil and condensate production of 126,000 barrels per day. He said recent wells are exceeding the company’s 2026 type curve.

Management emphasized what it called “stacked innovation” as a driver of capital efficiency. Givens said Ovintiv has pumped surfactants in more than 300 Permian wells since 2019 and observed a 9% improvement in oil productivity versus comparable untreated wells. He said the company believes surfactants account for roughly half of the type curve improvement seen in its Permian assets since 2022, at a cost of about $100,000 per well.

Givens said other contributors include cube development, reoccupation approaches, stage architecture and the use of artificial intelligence trained on Ovintiv’s proprietary data. He said the company has improved Permian oil productivity per foot by more than 10% since 2023 while the broader basin has faced a 2% annual decline.

Asked whether the productivity gains represent accelerated production or higher recovery, Givens said Ovintiv believes they point to higher recovery. He cited the persistence of the uplift over several years and geochemistry work showing different oil composition from surfactant-treated wells.

Full-Year Outlook Held Steady

Ovintiv is maintaining its full-year production guidance, including 205,000 to 212,000 barrels per day of oil and condensate. Code said strong performance in the Permian and Montney is expected to offset volumes lost to higher Canadian royalties.

For the second quarter, Ovintiv expects production of about 623,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, including approximately 203,000 barrels per day of oil and condensate. Capital spending is expected to be about $575 million.

Code said the company is not seeing significant inflationary pressure on its 2026 capital program outside of higher diesel costs, and expects operational efficiencies to largely offset any additional cost inflation. Ovintiv’s capital guidance remains unchanged.

McCracken said the company has the ability to grow production in both the Permian and Montney but is currently maintaining a stay-flat program while watching commodity market signals. “We’re saying today we’re going to be patient and watch the macro unfold a little bit longer here,” he said.

About Ovintiv NYSE: OVV

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

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