Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the construction company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OC. Truist Financial set a $125.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $139.00 target price on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Owens Corning to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.92.

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Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE OC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.50. The company had a trading volume of 336,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $97.53 and a 1-year high of $159.42. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $117.03.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 21.93%. Owens Corning's revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Owens Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Owens Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: Adjusted EPS of $1.22 topped consensus ($1.01) and revenue of ~$2.27B beat estimates. The company also reported solid adjusted EBITDA and operating metrics that investors viewed as resilience in a slower market. Read More.

Q1 beat: Adjusted EPS of $1.22 topped consensus ($1.01) and revenue of ~$2.27B beat estimates. The company also reported solid adjusted EBITDA and operating metrics that investors viewed as resilience in a slower market. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance raised for Q2: management issued a revenue range (~$2.6B–$2.7B) above Street consensus (~$2.5B), signaling better near‑term demand than feared. Read More.

Revenue guidance raised for Q2: management issued a revenue range (~$2.6B–$2.7B) above Street consensus (~$2.5B), signaling better near‑term demand than feared. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment supports upside: published average price target near $145, implying upside from current levels for some investors. Read More.

Analyst sentiment supports upside: published average price target near $145, implying upside from current levels for some investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call & filings available — full transcript and slides provide management commentary on mix, pricing, and the completed portfolio shift to branded building products for deeper diligence. Read More. • Read More.

Conference call & filings available — full transcript and slides provide management commentary on mix, pricing, and the completed portfolio shift to branded building products for deeper diligence. Read More. • Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: early headlines framed Q1 as “bullish” and the stock initially rallied on the beat + guidance lift, reflecting investor appetite for companies showing margin resilience. Read More.

Market reaction: early headlines framed Q1 as “bullish” and the stock initially rallied on the beat + guidance lift, reflecting investor appetite for companies showing margin resilience. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material year‑over‑year decline: reported revenue and EPS are down significantly vs. prior year (revenue down ~10.5% YoY; EPS from $2.97 to $1.22), underscoring cyclical pressure and that current results include adjustments — a risk to re‑rating. Read More.

Material year‑over‑year decline: reported revenue and EPS are down significantly vs. prior year (revenue down ~10.5% YoY; EPS from $2.97 to $1.22), underscoring cyclical pressure and that current results include adjustments — a risk to re‑rating. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profitability / metric noise: some sources show low/negative net margin metrics on reported basis (adjustments drive the difference between GAAP and adjusted results), and the company carries leverage that investors will watch as volumes fluctuate. Read More.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company's core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

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