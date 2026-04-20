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Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Oxford Instruments logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Oxford Instruments hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 3,006 and last at GBX 2,866, up about 2.1% on the session.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus Moderate Buy (five Buy, one Hold) with an average target of GBX 2,631.67, while several firms have raised targets—Deutsche Bank lifted its target to GBX 2,900.
  • Technical and valuation signals point to momentum—50‑day SMA (GBX 2,568) is above the 200‑day SMA (GBX 2,253)—but the stock is trading at a high valuation (PE 120.56).
  • Five stocks we like better than Oxford Instruments.

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,006 and last traded at GBX 2,866, with a volume of 1856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,798.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXIG shares. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,590 price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,675 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,631.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,568.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,252.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.02.

About Oxford Instruments

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