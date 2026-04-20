Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,006 and last traded at GBX 2,866, with a volume of 1856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,798.30.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXIG shares. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,590 price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,675 to GBX 2,900 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,631.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,568.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,252.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.02.

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