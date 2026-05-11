Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

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Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXLC stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.64. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 149,891 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

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