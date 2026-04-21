PACCAR (PCAR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $6.3721 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company's revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PACCAR Stock Up 1.6%

PACCAR stock opened at $128.31 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $131.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In related news, EVP Kevin D. Baney sold 9,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $1,223,798.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,265.76. This represents a 43.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paulo Henrique Bolgar sold 12,183 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $1,491,564.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $768,125.82. This represents a 66.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,105 shares of company stock valued at $16,869,046. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company's stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.42.

Read Our Latest Report on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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