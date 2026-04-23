Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.640-1.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Gas & Electric presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.50.

View Our Latest Report on PCG

Pacific Gas & Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.89 on Thursday. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pacific Gas & Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other news, EVP John R. Simon sold 45,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $820,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 392,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,061,454. This represents a 10.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 73,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,366,273.88. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 84,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,746 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,967,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 684,942 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 468,091 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 174,564 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 447,708 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 499.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 433,064 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 360,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company's stock.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

Pacific Gas & Electric NYSE: PCG is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company's core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E's operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

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