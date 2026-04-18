Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.40 and traded as low as $9.94. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

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Pacific Valley Bancorp Stock Down 2.3%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.17.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services.

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