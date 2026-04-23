Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $173.5270 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.97%.Pacira BioSciences's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts: Sign Up

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCRX

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 3,261 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $74,416.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,103,464.80. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Cross sold 7,714 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $193,929.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,648,272.74. This trade represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,320 shares of company stock valued at $460,254. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,130,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,925,000 after purchasing an additional 565,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 367,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,504,000 after purchasing an additional 49,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 38,025 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid, non-addictive pain management and regenerative health solutions. The company's flagship product, EXPAREL, is a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension designed to provide long-lasting postsurgical analgesia. EXPAREL is used by clinicians across a broad range of surgical procedures to reduce reliance on opioid medications and to help manage acute postoperative pain.

In addition to its marketed offering, Pacira maintains an active pipeline of investigational products aimed at addressing unmet needs in pain management and inflammation control.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pacira BioSciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pacira BioSciences wasn't on the list.

While Pacira BioSciences currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here