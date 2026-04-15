Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Cut to $267.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $270.00 to $267.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Truist Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the company's current price.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $230.00.

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Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of PKG traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.59. The stock had a trading volume of 90,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,439. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $176.45 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $2,795,734.50. Following the sale, the president directly owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Corporation of America

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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