Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Cut to $271.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $272.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the industrial products company's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $246.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $242.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.71.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $253.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.78. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $189.03 and a 12-month high of $254.49.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.910-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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