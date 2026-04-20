Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Director Tami Rosen Sells 9,720 Shares of Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) Director Tami Rosen sold 9,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $147,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $568,416.16. The trade was a 20.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Tami Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Tami Rosen sold 5,905 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $64,895.95.

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Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.07. 2,649,554 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,892,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 10.55 and a quick ratio of 10.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 5.74. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $44.99.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Pagaya Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,426,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.11.

View Our Latest Report on Pagaya Technologies

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

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