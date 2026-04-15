Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 792,612 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 577,942 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,871.8 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Pagegroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Pagegroup Price Performance

Shares of MPGPF stock remained flat at $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc OTCMKTS: MPGPF is a global recruitment firm headquartered in Weybridge, Surrey, United Kingdom. The company specializes in matching professionals with permanent, contract and interim positions across a diverse range of industry sectors. Through its well-established brands—most notably Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive—PageGroup delivers tailored staffing solutions to both large multinational corporations and small to medium-sized enterprises.

PageGroup's core services include specialist recruitment for finance and accounting, technology and digital, legal, human resources, marketing and sales, manufacturing and supply chain, and executive search.

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