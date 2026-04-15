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Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in March

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Pagegroup logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Short interest up 37.1%: Short interest rose to 792,612 shares as of March 31 (about 0.2% of shares), producing an unusually high short‑interest ratio of 2,871.8 days based on a 276-share average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment weakens: Investec downgraded Pagegroup from "buy" to "hold" and MarketBeat shows a consensus "Reduce" rating (three Holds, two Sells).
  • Share price near lows: MPGPF was flat at $2.82, trading close to its 52‑week low of $2.78 (52‑week high $4.09) with a 50‑day MA of $2.82 and 200‑day MA of $3.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF - Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 792,612 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 15th total of 577,942 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,871.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Pagegroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPGPF

Pagegroup Price Performance

Shares of MPGPF stock remained flat at $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

Pagegroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PageGroup plc OTCMKTS: MPGPF is a global recruitment firm headquartered in Weybridge, Surrey, United Kingdom. The company specializes in matching professionals with permanent, contract and interim positions across a diverse range of industry sectors. Through its well-established brands—most notably Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive—PageGroup delivers tailored staffing solutions to both large multinational corporations and small to medium-sized enterprises.

PageGroup's core services include specialist recruitment for finance and accounting, technology and digital, legal, human resources, marketing and sales, manufacturing and supply chain, and executive search.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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