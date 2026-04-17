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Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Paladin Energy logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Paladin Energy's stock hit a new 52-week high of $10.37 (last $10.31) on Friday, trading up about 2.5% on roughly 8,997 shares.
  • The company shows strong liquidity (quick ratio 4.12, current ratio 5.69) and low leverage (debt/equity 0.14) but has a negative P/E of -93.18, indicating it is not currently profitable; market cap is about $4.61 billion.
  • Paladin is an Australia-based uranium producer, with its flagship Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia having recommenced production in 2021 to supply fuel for nuclear power.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 8997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Paladin Energy Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paladin Energy Ltd is an Australia‐based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of uranium concentrate for the global nuclear power industry. Primarily known for mining uranium oxide (U3O8), Paladin supplies a key fuel source used by utilities to generate low-carbon electricity. The company's securities are traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PALAF, alongside listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Paladin's flagship operation is the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021 following a period of care and maintenance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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