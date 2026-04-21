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Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Paladin Energy logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Paladin Energy shares gapped down ahead of trading, opening at $9.50 after a $9.98 close and last trading at $9.84, reflecting a 4.4% decline on light volume (1,118 shares).
  • The stock trades above its 50‑day ($8.61) and 200‑day ($7.17) moving averages; the company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a negative P/E of -86.73 and a beta of 1.41.
  • Paladin is an Australia‑based uranium producer (ticker PALAF) whose flagship Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia recommenced production in 2021 and supplies uranium for global nuclear power generation.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $9.50. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 1,118 shares.

Paladin Energy Stock Down 4.4%

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

About Paladin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Paladin Energy Ltd is an Australia‐based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of uranium concentrate for the global nuclear power industry. Primarily known for mining uranium oxide (U3O8), Paladin supplies a key fuel source used by utilities to generate low-carbon electricity. The company's securities are traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PALAF, alongside listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Paladin's flagship operation is the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021 following a period of care and maintenance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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