Paladin Energy (TSE:PDN) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Paladin Energy (TSE:PDN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Paladin Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PDN opened at C$13.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.86. Paladin Energy has a one year low of C$4.23 and a one year high of C$14.40. The company has a market cap of C$5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.32 and a beta of -172.38.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd TSE: PDN is an Australia-headquartered company engaged in the uranium industry, with activities spanning exploration, development, mining and the sale of uranium concentrate to the global nuclear fuel market. The company focuses on advancing uranium projects through the full project lifecycle, from resource definition and permitting to production and product marketing, aiming to supply U3O8 to utilities and traders that fuel nuclear power generation.

Historically, Paladin's most prominent assets have included the Langer Heinrich uranium mine in Namibia and the Kayelekera project in Malawi.

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