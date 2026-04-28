Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Down 1.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $210.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as low as $140.42 and last traded at $141.2460. Approximately 24,568,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 49,766,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.10.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.17.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortune 45 LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $760,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.5% during the first quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 46,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 264,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the company's stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $337.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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