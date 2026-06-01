Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 2.6% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.70 and last traded at $160.65. Approximately 56,431,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 48,589,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.54.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.6%

The stock has a market cap of $385.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.87.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 922,524 shares of company stock valued at $125,501,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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