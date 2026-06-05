Palantir Technologies' (PLTR) "Outperform" Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush's price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.69% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $138.81 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $121.92 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock's fifty day moving average is $141.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99. The company has a market capitalization of $332.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir unveiled multiple new enterprise wins at AIPCon 10, including partnerships with Google Cloud , Kirkland & Ellis , McCarthy Building Companies , and GNP Seguros . These deals expand Palantir’s AI platform reach across software, legal, construction, and insurance, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative. Article Title

Palantir unveiled multiple new enterprise wins at AIPCon 10, including partnerships with , , , and . These deals expand Palantir’s AI platform reach across software, legal, construction, and insurance, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced an expanded Google Cloud partnership that integrates Foundry and AIP with Gemini and BigQuery and makes Palantir available on Google Cloud Marketplace, which could improve distribution and deepen enterprise adoption. Article Title

Palantir announced an expanded partnership that integrates Foundry and AIP with Gemini and BigQuery and makes Palantir available on Google Cloud Marketplace, which could improve distribution and deepen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Palantir as a major AI beneficiary, and several pieces note that the company’s recent announcements could help justify investor enthusiasm even after volatility. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Palantir as a major AI beneficiary, and several pieces note that the company’s recent announcements could help justify investor enthusiasm even after volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage frames Palantir as a stock with strong execution but a rich valuation, suggesting investors are weighing growth against a high earnings multiple and recent volatility. Article Title

Some coverage frames Palantir as a stock with strong execution but a rich valuation, suggesting investors are weighing growth against a high earnings multiple and recent volatility. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry reiterated a bearish view on Palantir, warning that the stock remains overvalued; that kind of high-profile criticism can weigh on sentiment even amid operational progress. Article Title

Michael Burry reiterated a bearish view on Palantir, warning that the stock remains overvalued; that kind of high-profile criticism can weigh on sentiment even amid operational progress. Negative Sentiment: Palantir also faces broader policy and reputation risk after CEO Alex Karp warned about possible AI nationalization pressures, while separate reports noted criticism of the company’s NHS contract in the U.K. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here