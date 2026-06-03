Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by BNP Paribas Exane from $220.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the network technology company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PANW. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $290.43.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $284.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.57, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $3,729,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,525. The trade was a 30.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 68,085 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,760 shares of company stock valued at $21,660,063. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected on revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected on revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling stronger demand and better profitability ahead. Article Title

Management lifted FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling stronger demand and better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer meetings and broader enterprise interest in Palo Alto’s platform, which supports the bull case for long-term growth. Article Title

CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer meetings and broader enterprise interest in Palo Alto’s platform, which supports the bull case for long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with multiple firms raising price targets, including Needham, DA Davidson, Benchmark, BMO Capital, BTIG, Stephens, Loop Capital, and JPMorgan, reflecting improved confidence in PANW’s outlook. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with multiple firms raising price targets, including Needham, DA Davidson, Benchmark, BMO Capital, BTIG, Stephens, Loop Capital, and JPMorgan, reflecting improved confidence in PANW’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target to $290 but kept a “hold” rating, which suggests some upside has already been priced in after the stock’s sharp rally. Article Title

Loop Capital raised its price target to $290 but kept a “hold” rating, which suggests some upside has already been priced in after the stock’s sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: A small insider sale by the chief accounting officer may add a bit of headline pressure, though it is modest relative to the company’s recent strength. Article Title

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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