Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the network technology company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.73% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised Palo Alto Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $250.33.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $297.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $242.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.19, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $139.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,037,002.95. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 94,760 shares of company stock valued at $21,660,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks beat fiscal Q3 estimates, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks beat fiscal Q3 estimates, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected and revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2026 and Q4 guidance well above Wall Street forecasts, reinforcing confidence in accelerating demand and stronger profitability ahead. Article Title

The company raised FY2026 and Q4 guidance well above Wall Street forecasts, reinforcing confidence in accelerating demand and stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer engagement, with CEO Nikesh Arora saying meeting requests have surged as enterprises prepare for new AI risks. Article Title

Management said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer engagement, with CEO Nikesh Arora saying meeting requests have surged as enterprises prepare for new AI risks. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment also improved, with JPMorgan and Baird raising price targets to $300, which supports the view that the post-earnings rally may have more room if execution holds. Article Title

Analyst sentiment also improved, with JPMorgan and Baird raising price targets to $300, which supports the view that the post-earnings rally may have more room if execution holds. Neutral Sentiment: Palo Alto also completed its acquisition of Portkey, an AI gateway provider, which could strengthen its AI-security platform over time, though the near-term financial impact is unclear. Article Title

Palo Alto also completed its acquisition of Portkey, an AI gateway provider, which could strengthen its AI-security platform over time, though the near-term financial impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale by the chief accounting officer may create a small overhang, but it appears minor compared with the company’s strong operating results. Article Title

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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