Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the network technology company's stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $290.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.02.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.1%

PANW stock opened at $297.18 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $242.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.19, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average of $184.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,103,105. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total value of $272,459.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,466,400. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,760 shares of company stock valued at $21,660,063. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,412,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,129 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $136,859,000 after purchasing an additional 384,985 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364,442 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $277,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 54,401 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected on revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected on revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling stronger demand and better profitability ahead. Article Title

Management lifted FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling stronger demand and better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer meetings and broader enterprise interest in Palo Alto’s platform, which supports the bull case for long-term growth. Article Title

CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer meetings and broader enterprise interest in Palo Alto’s platform, which supports the bull case for long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with multiple firms raising price targets, including Needham, DA Davidson, Benchmark, BMO Capital, BTIG, Stephens, Loop Capital, and JPMorgan, reflecting improved confidence in PANW’s outlook. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with multiple firms raising price targets, including Needham, DA Davidson, Benchmark, BMO Capital, BTIG, Stephens, Loop Capital, and JPMorgan, reflecting improved confidence in PANW’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target to $290 but kept a “hold” rating, which suggests some upside has already been priced in after the stock’s sharp rally. Article Title

Loop Capital raised its price target to $290 but kept a “hold” rating, which suggests some upside has already been priced in after the stock’s sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: A small insider sale by the chief accounting officer may add a bit of headline pressure, though it is modest relative to the company’s recent strength. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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