Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the network technology company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $168.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.43.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $284.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.31. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.57, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 68,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $3,729,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,525. This represents a 30.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,760 shares of company stock worth $21,660,063. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected on revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks delivered a solid earnings beat, reporting EPS of $0.85 versus $0.79 expected on revenue of $3.0 billion versus $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling stronger demand and better profitability ahead. Article Title

Management lifted FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling stronger demand and better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer meetings and broader enterprise interest in Palo Alto’s platform, which supports the bull case for long-term growth. Article Title

CEO Nikesh Arora said AI-related security concerns are driving more customer meetings and broader enterprise interest in Palo Alto’s platform, which supports the bull case for long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with multiple firms raising price targets, including Needham, DA Davidson, Benchmark, BMO Capital, BTIG, Stephens, Loop Capital, and JPMorgan, reflecting improved confidence in PANW’s outlook. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after the results, with multiple firms raising price targets, including Needham, DA Davidson, Benchmark, BMO Capital, BTIG, Stephens, Loop Capital, and JPMorgan, reflecting improved confidence in PANW’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Loop Capital raised its price target to $290 but kept a “hold” rating, which suggests some upside has already been priced in after the stock’s sharp rally. Article Title

Loop Capital raised its price target to $290 but kept a “hold” rating, which suggests some upside has already been priced in after the stock’s sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: A small insider sale by the chief accounting officer may add a bit of headline pressure, though it is modest relative to the company’s recent strength. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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