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Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Pampa Energia logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,500,000 Pampa Energía shares on April 22 at an average price of $3.51 for $5.265M, leaving him with 24,971,973 shares (a 5.67% reduction, valued at about $87.65M).
  • Across April 16, 20 and 22 he sold a total of 4,425,000 shares for roughly $15.48M in combined proceeds.
  • Pampa Energía (PAM) was trading near $82.94 with a $4.51B market cap, a 52‑week range of $54.95–$94.50, and a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" with a $105 average price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) Director Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,971,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,651,625.23. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marcos Marcelo Mindlin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 20th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,250,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $4,287,500.00.
  • On Thursday, April 16th, Marcos Marcelo Mindlin sold 1,675,000 shares of Pampa Energia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $5,929,500.00.

Pampa Energia Stock Performance

PAM traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 158,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,274. Pampa Energia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PAM

Pampa Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA is Argentina's largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina's power grid.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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