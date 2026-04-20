Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Insider Keith Spencer Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF - Get Free Report) insider Keith Spencer sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157, for a total transaction of £1,570,000.

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Pan African Resources Price Performance

Shares of PAF stock traded down GBX 4.07 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 163.97. The company had a trading volume of 18,623,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,267,307. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.85. Pan African Resources PLC has a one year low of GBX 42.65 and a one year high of GBX 185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAF. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 190 to GBX 181 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 135 to GBX 160 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pan African Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 170.50.

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