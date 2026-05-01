Panmure Gordon Reiterates Buy Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Panmure Gordon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 1,694 price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon's target price indicates a potential upside of 60.34% from the stock's current price.

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Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,613 to GBX 1,615 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,300 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,591 price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 1,750 price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,300 price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,524.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Persimmon

Persimmon Trading Down 0.0%

PSN stock opened at GBX 1,056.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,207.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,288.72. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,027 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,552. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Persimmon (LON:PSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 100.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Persimmon had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.62%. Analysts expect that Persimmon will post 98.2810615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

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