Free Trial
→ Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer) (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Panoro Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Panoro Minerals hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$1.20 and last at C$1.15 on volume of 2,487,847 shares, up from a prior close of C$1.04.
  • Valuation and volatility: the stock has a market capitalization of C$329.64 million, a negative P/E (-116.00) and a high beta (3.00), with the 50-day SMA at C$0.70 vs. the 200-day SMA at C$0.52; liquidity metrics include a low current ratio (0.04) and quick ratio (0.81) and debt-to-equity of 0.35.
  • Business profile: Panoro is an exploration-stage miner focused on copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver and zinc in Peru, with the Cotabambas project as its flagship asset.
  • Five stocks we like better than Panoro Minerals.

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 2487847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Panoro Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.64 million, a P/E ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 3.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Panoro Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the southern Peru. The company was formerly known as Panoro Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Panoro Minerals Ltd. in June 2003. Panoro Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Panoro Minerals Right Now?

Before you consider Panoro Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Panoro Minerals wasn't on the list.

While Panoro Minerals currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines