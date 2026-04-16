Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

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Panoro Minerals Stock Performance

Panoro Minerals Ltd. ( CVE:PML Get Free Report ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 2487847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$329.64 million, a P/E ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 3.00. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Panoro Minerals

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the southern Peru. The company was formerly known as Panoro Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Panoro Minerals Ltd. in June 2003. Panoro Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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