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Panther Securities (LON:PNS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Panther Securities logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Share price breakout: Panther Securities' stock crossed above its 50-day moving average (GBX 291.39) and traded as high as GBX 310, a rise of about 6.9%.
  • Valuation and risk profile: The company has a market cap of £53.64 million, a P/E of 7.51 and a low beta of 0.18, with a 200-day moving average around GBX 292.43.
  • Business overview: Panther Securities is an AIM-listed UK property investment firm that owns and manages over 900 individual property units across more than 120 buildings.
  • Five stocks we like better than Panther Securities.

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.39 and traded as high as GBX 310. Panther Securities shares last traded at GBX 310, with a volume of 1 shares.

Panther Securities Trading Up 6.9%

The company has a market cap of £53.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 291.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 292.43.

About Panther Securities

(Get Free Report)

Panther Securities PLC ("the Company" or "the Group") is a property investment company quoted on the AIM market (AIM). Prior to 31 December 2013 the Company was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. The Group currently owns and manages over 900 individual property units within over 120 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom. The Group specialises in property investing and managing of good secondary retail, industrial units and offices, and also owns and manages many residential flats in several town centre locations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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