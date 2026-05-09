PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.88 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from PAR Technology's conference call:

Q1 results and new formal guidance: PAR reported Q1 revenue of $124M (+19% YoY), ARR of $330M (+16%), adjusted EBITDA of $8.9M, and issued Q2 revenue guidance of $122.5M–$127.5M and full‑year 2026 revenue guidance of $500M–$515M with adjusted EBITDA of $44M–$47M.

PAR reported Q1 revenue of $124M (+19% YoY), ARR of $330M (+16%), adjusted EBITDA of $8.9M, and issued Q2 revenue guidance of $122.5M–$127.5M and full‑year 2026 revenue guidance of $500M–$515M with adjusted EBITDA of $44M–$47M. PAR Intelligence — AI as an incremental revenue engine: Management is scaling its agentic AI platform (live in ~1,700 retail sites), expects to monetize AI in 2026 without cannibalizing per‑site software, and targets in‑year adoption of >50,000 sites.

Management is scaling its agentic AI platform (live in ~1,700 retail sites), expects to monetize AI in 2026 without cannibalizing per‑site software, and targets in‑year adoption of >50,000 sites. Stronger profitability and operating leverage: Non‑GAAP OpEx fell to 43% of revenue (650 bps improvement YoY), adjusted EBITDA and non‑GAAP net income turned positive, and the company expects sequential OpEx declines and positive quarterly operating cash flow for the rest of 2026.

Non‑GAAP OpEx fell to 43% of revenue (650 bps improvement YoY), adjusted EBITDA and non‑GAAP net income turned positive, and the company expects sequential OpEx declines and positive quarterly operating cash flow for the rest of 2026. Tier‑1 rollouts and hardware momentum: Hardware revenue was $29M (+34% YoY) amid major rollouts (Burger King >400 sites/month with 3,000+ sites planned this year) and a Papa Johns implementation underway, though hardware margins face tariff pressure and should stabilize in the low‑20s.

Hardware revenue was $29M (+34% YoY) amid major rollouts (Burger King >400 sites/month with 3,000+ sites planned this year) and a Papa Johns implementation underway, though hardware margins face tariff pressure and should stabilize in the low‑20s. Bridg acquisition and data/identity capabilities: Bridg closed with ~$14M ARR and is positioned to boost PAR’s first‑party identity resolution (citing a client example with a 44% sales lift), supporting PAR’s AI outcomes and cross‑sell pipeline.

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PAR Technology Price Performance

NYSE PAR traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,991. The company has a market capitalization of $596.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.67.

View Our Latest Report on PAR Technology

More PAR Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting PAR Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at PAR Technology

In other news, CAO Michael Anthony Steenberge sold 2,342 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $40,961.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,418.11. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Savneet Singh sold 14,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $261,443.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 238,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,352,407.29. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 90,689 shares of company stock worth $1,600,226 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAR Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,446 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $309,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,012 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 186,466.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker's stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 28.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,494 shares of the software maker's stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 51,316 shares in the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp is a provider of enterprise software and hardware solutions for the hospitality, foodservice and retail industries. The company's platforms are designed to streamline front- and back-of-house operations, covering point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen display and dispatch, inventory and labor management, and reporting tools. PAR's integrated approach enables operators of full-service restaurants, quick-service chains, bars, hotels, casinos and retail outlets to centralize data and automate workflows across multiple sites.

Key offerings include PAR Brink, a cloud-native POS application that supports touchscreen, mobile and tablet devices; PAR Cloud Services, which delivers software updates, reporting and analytics through a subscription model; and hardware solutions such as payment terminals, handheld devices and self-service kiosks.

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