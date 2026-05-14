Park Dental Partners Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Park Dental Partners NASDAQ: PARK reported a 6.2% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue and said patient demand remained steady as the newly public dental services company continued to invest in clinical capacity and pursue acquisitions.

Chief Executive Officer and Chair Pete Swenson said the company’s first-quarter results were “consistent with our expectations” and reflected execution against the plan management outlined at the time of its IPO. Revenue for the quarter was $62.7 million, with same-practice revenue growth of 4.1%.

Swenson said growth was supported by increased patient visits, expanded clinical hours and continued growth in the provider base. He also said patient retention remained strong at just over 90%.

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“We delivered a solid start to 2026, with revenue increasing 6.2% year-over-year, supported by healthy same-practice growth and continued patient demand across our markets,” Swenson said.

Revenue Growth Supported by Visits and Provider Expansion

Chief Financial Officer CJ Bernander said general practice revenue grew 6.4% to $46.1 million, while multi-specialty practice revenue increased 5.7% to $16.6 million. Same-practice revenue growth was driven by increased patient visits, additional clinical hours and modest fee and reimbursement growth.

Bernander said overall revenue growth reflected organic patient demand and expansion of the company’s provider base. Park Dental Partners ended the quarter with 221 doctors across three states, according to Swenson.

The company recorded a GAAP net loss of $0.4 million, or a loss of $0.09 per share, compared with net income of $1.6 million, or $0.88 per share, in the first quarter of 2025. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EBITDA was $4.7 million, or 7.6% of revenue, and adjusted EPS was $0.44.

Bernander said year-over-year earnings declined due to share-based compensation and public company costs following the IPO, partially offset by revenue growth and operating leverage. He also noted that EPS comparisons were affected by a substantial increase in shares outstanding after the IPO.

Management said share-based compensation was elevated in the quarter due to restricted shares with IPO vesting triggers. Bernander said doctor shareholders accounted for approximately 91% of share-based compensation in the quarter and that expense related to pre-IPO shares is expected to decline over the remaining quarters as it is recognized for GAAP purposes.

Company Maintains Full-Year Outlook

Park Dental Partners maintained its full-year 2026 outlook, saying first-quarter performance was in line with expectations. Management did not provide new annual guidance figures on the call.

Bernander said the company continues to expect solid patient demand and is focused on expanding clinical capacity to support additional visits. He also provided commentary on quarterly seasonality, saying revenue growth in the second quarter is expected to be lower than in the first quarter, while growth in the third and fourth quarters is expected to be at or above the first-quarter growth rate.

He attributed that expected pattern to the timing of hiring across doctor and hygiene positions, which typically peaks in the summer and aligns with the timing of new graduates entering the workforce. Bernander also said acquisitions completed at the end of 2025 and in the first quarter of 2026 are expected to be integrated by the second half of the year.

At quarter-end, the company had $24.4 million in cash, $11.5 million in total debt and an undrawn $15 million revolver. Operating cash flow was $5 million for the quarter. Bernander said the balance sheet “remains a source of flexibility” as the company invests in growth.

Acquisition Pipeline Remains a Focus

Swenson said Park Dental Partners continues to pursue growth by adding providers within existing practices, selectively acquiring new practices and identifying future de novo location opportunities. During the quarter, the company completed one acquisition.

Swenson said the company’s merger-and-acquisition strategy remains disciplined, with an emphasis on cultural fit and long-term value creation. He said the timing of acquisitions is difficult to predict and that management does not intend to pursue deals simply to meet short-term metrics.

“While we strive to have a regular cadence of closings, we will not sacrifice our long-term goals to hit certain short-term metrics,” Swenson said.

In response to a question from Northland analyst Mike Grondahl, Swenson said the acquisition pipeline is stronger than it was a year ago, with “substantially more qualified opportunities” under evaluation. He said the company is seeing opportunities across a range of sizes, including solo practices, midsize practices and larger groups.

Asked whether the company had lost any deals in 2026, Swenson said not any that met all of Park Dental Partners’ criteria for stewardship after closing. He said the market is competitive but that the company’s model is being received well.

De Novo Growth and Arizona Integration

Management said acquisitions are expected to be the larger growth lever over the next several quarters, though de novo locations remain part of the company’s growth strategy. In response to a question from Craig-Hallum analyst Tollef Kohrman, management said Park Dental Partners typically announces de novo practices when they open and does not disclose future de novo activity in advance.

Swenson also discussed the company’s integration efforts in Arizona, saying teams there are engaging well with Park Dental Partners’ integration team. He said the company is preparing to convert both Arizona practices to its practice management system, creating a common platform within a couple of weeks.

Swenson described integration as a “relationship building endeavor” and said the company is approaching the process with an emphasis on learning and partnership.

Patient Demand Remains Stable

Asked about consumer spending pressures, inflation and higher oil prices, Swenson said Park Dental Partners had not seen changes in patient behavior. He said management continues to monitor macroeconomic dynamics but has not observed material shifts in patient visits or demand.

Swenson emphasized the company’s patient-first culture and said he believes its doctor-centered governance and management approach will support long-term shareholder returns.

“We’re early in our journey as a public company, and our priorities remain unchanged,” Swenson said. “We’re committed to our patients, our people, and our performance, all of which we believe will lead to long-term value creation for all stakeholders.”

About Park Dental Partners NASDAQ: PARK

Park Dental Partners NASDAQ: PARK is a dental support organization that provides business and administrative services to affiliated dental practices. The company focuses on enabling dental clinicians to concentrate on patient care by delivering centralized non-clinical functions that support day-to-day operations and practice growth.

Services typically offered by Park Dental Partners include practice management, billing and revenue cycle management, procurement and supply-chain support, information technology, human resources, marketing and patient acquisition, and regulatory and compliance assistance.

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