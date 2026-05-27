Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.46 and traded as high as $33.40. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 94,898 shares changing hands.

Get Park-Ohio alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKOH has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park-Ohio presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PKOH

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company's fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $477.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.90 million. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Park-Ohio's payout ratio is 29.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard W. Iv Hanna sold 2,600 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $64,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $533,200. The trade was a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $49,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $660,397.44. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $173,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 10.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 4.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,836 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 25.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Park-Ohio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Park-Ohio wasn't on the list.

While Park-Ohio currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here