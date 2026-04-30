Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Buys $39,481.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK - Get Free Report) CEO Vito Pantilione bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $39,481.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 237,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,718.73. This represents a 0.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Parke Bancorp Price Performance

PKBK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 63,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $353.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $22.99 million during the quarter.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Parke Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,147 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,251 shares of the bank's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 118,961 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,690 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,586 shares of the bank's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Parke Bancorp

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Parke Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Kittanning, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients through a network of branches and ATMs, supported by secure online and mobile banking platforms.

Its product lineup includes deposit accounts—such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit—alongside a variety of lending solutions.

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