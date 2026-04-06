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Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Partners Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down before Monday's open, falling from a prior close of $1,100.02 to an open and last trade of $1,048.22 on very light volume (37 shares).
  • Analyst stance: Citigroup restated a "Buy" on Partners Group and the stock carries a consensus rating of "Buy" on MarketBeat.
  • Valuation/technicals: Partners Group has a market cap of $27.49 billion and a P/E of 89.62, and is trading below its 50-day ($1,151.94) and 200-day ($1,210.25) moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,100.0179, but opened at $1,048.22. Partners Group shares last traded at $1,048.22, with a volume of 37 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGPHF

Partners Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,151.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,210.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62.

About Partners Group

(Get Free Report)

Partners Group Holding AG OTCMKTS: PGPHF is a global private markets investment manager that specializes in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure. The firm develops tailored investment solutions for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Its services include direct investments, primary fund commitments and secondary market transactions, as well as customized portfolio and advisory offerings.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Partners Group completed its initial public offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange in 2006.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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