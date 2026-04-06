Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,100.0179, but opened at $1,048.22. Partners Group shares last traded at $1,048.22, with a volume of 37 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on PGPHF

Partners Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,151.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,210.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG OTCMKTS: PGPHF is a global private markets investment manager that specializes in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure. The firm develops tailored investment solutions for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Its services include direct investments, primary fund commitments and secondary market transactions, as well as customized portfolio and advisory offerings.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Partners Group completed its initial public offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange in 2006.

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