Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Patria Investments from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on PAX

Patria Investments Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:PAX opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $859.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 4,483,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,240,000 after acquiring an additional 511,327 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,986,266 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,999,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,900,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 82,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,357,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,565,000 after acquiring an additional 492,009 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited NYSE: PAX is a Brazil-based alternative asset management firm specializing in private equity, infrastructure, real estate and credit investments. Since its founding in 1988, the firm has focused on identifying and partnering with high-potential companies and projects across Latin America. Patria's investment approach combines local market expertise with global best practices to structure and manage portfolios that aim to deliver long-term value to institutional and high-net-worth clients.

The company's core business activities include private equity funds targeting mid-market and large-cap buyouts, infrastructure funds investing in essential assets such as energy and transportation, real estate strategies encompassing residential, commercial and logistics properties, and credit funds that provide financing solutions across the capital structure.

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