Patrick Bowe Sells 500 Shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) Director Patrick Bowe sold 500 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $38,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 129,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,833,793.75. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Andersons Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 69,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $77.05.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.69 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 0.87%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Andersons's payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Andersons by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,349,243 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $124,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $53,469,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,812 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,019 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 570,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $38,746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Andersons from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Andersons from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Andersons

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

Further Reading

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