Paul Mahon Sells 8,300 Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.82, for a total value of $4,787,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,056,113.04. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $580.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 446,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,137. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $607.89. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $522.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.92. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 41.94%.The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.19 EPS. United Therapeutics's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $587.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $601.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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