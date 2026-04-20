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Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Down 1% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Paul Mueller logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Share price dipped about 1% to $510 on Monday but traded on very thin volume (43 shares, a 68% drop from average), and remains above its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$442 and $446).
  • Paul Mueller reported strong quarterly profitability with $14.73 EPS, revenue of $94.14 million, a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 36.52%.
  • The company has a market cap of $459 million and a P/E of 11.85, alongside low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.06), modest liquidity (current ratio 1.20, quick ratio 0.90) and very low volatility (beta 0.15).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Paul Mueller Co. (OTCMKTS:MUEL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $495.01 and last traded at $510.00. 43 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $515.00.

Paul Mueller Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock's 50-day moving average is $442.41 and its 200-day moving average is $446.35. The company has a market cap of $459 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.15.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $14.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.14 million for the quarter.

About Paul Mueller

(Get Free Report)

Paul Mueller Company designs and manufactures stainless steel, aluminum and other corrosion-resistant metal equipment for industrial and hygienic applications. Its core offerings include storage tanks, pressure vessels, pasteurizers, fermenters, mixers, fillers and custom process systems. The company also provides engineering design, installation, field services and aftermarket support, ensuring its equipment meets stringent safety, hygiene and regulatory standards.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Paul Mueller Company has grown from a regional fabricator into a publicly traded supplier with manufacturing facilities in multiple U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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