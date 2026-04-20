Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Down 1% - Should You Sell?

Paul Mueller Co. (OTCMKTS:MUEL - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $495.01 and last traded at $510.00. 43 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $515.00.

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Paul Mueller Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock's 50-day moving average is $442.41 and its 200-day moving average is $446.35. The company has a market cap of $459 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.15.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $14.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.14 million for the quarter.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company designs and manufactures stainless steel, aluminum and other corrosion-resistant metal equipment for industrial and hygienic applications. Its core offerings include storage tanks, pressure vessels, pasteurizers, fermenters, mixers, fillers and custom process systems. The company also provides engineering design, installation, field services and aftermarket support, ensuring its equipment meets stringent safety, hygiene and regulatory standards.

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Paul Mueller Company has grown from a regional fabricator into a publicly traded supplier with manufacturing facilities in multiple U.S.

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