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Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Pax Global Tech logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pax Global Tech (PXGYF) gapped down Monday, opening at $0.4984 after a prior close of $0.52, with roughly 7,000 shares traded.
  • The stock is trading below its technical averages — a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64 — indicating recent downward momentum.
  • Fundamentally, Pax has very low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.01) and strong liquidity (quick ratio 3.76, current ratio 4.50), and it provides POS terminals and payment software.
  • Interested in Pax Global Tech? Here are five stocks we like better.

Pax Global Tech (OTCMKTS:PXGYF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.4984. Pax Global Tech shares last traded at $0.4984, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

Pax Global Tech Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.50.

About Pax Global Tech

(Get Free Report)

Pax Global Technology Limited is a provider of electronic payment solutions, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of point-of-sale (POS) terminals and related software. The company's product portfolio encompasses countertop, portable and mobile payment devices, each equipped with secure card readers, touchscreen interfaces and support for contactless and mobile wallet payments. Pax Global Technology also supplies integrated software platforms that enable remote device management, firmware updates and real-time transaction monitoring.

In addition to hardware, Pax offers a suite of software services that streamline payment acceptance and terminal administration.

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